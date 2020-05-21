Editor:

A recent letter to the editor claimed Democrats were a party of hate, or POH to use the writer's acronym. He called on God to save their souls.

I'm sure the writer does not realize that he was displaying the same degree of hatred that he seems to despise in others. Resorting to name calling as he did in reference to Clinton, Biden, the POH, flying monkeys, and soulless beings, contributes nothing to a conversation. Why must we continue to divide this country with the us vs. them mentality?

Both political parties have good ideas if we would just stop for a moment, listen, and try to understand the other person’s opinions and motives. Refuse to accept the divisiveness that our Congress and administration have set as an example for us. Let's resist denigrating each other. It’s counter productive.

Hank Mendenhall

Punta Gorda

