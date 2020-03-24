Editor
The Trump administration response to COVID19 was designed by clowns and overseen by monkeys or Trump/Pencees.
Republicans don’t believe in government and want individuals to be responsible for all that may beset them.
Republicans failed in the Great Depression and later in 2008 with the Great Republican Recession.
Democrats dug us out of the 2008 Great Republican Recession and will be called on again to dig us out of the incompetent handling of the COVID19 crisis.
If you vote for the Republican party that doesn’t believe in government then why expect them to govern prudently?
When Trump says COVID19 is a hoax, no wonder no preparation was considered. Trump says the cases will go down to zero in a week and at the end of that week all who wanted a test could get one. Trump/Pencees often lie.
According to Trump the response was perfect and he has no accountability should your aged loved one succumb to the virus. Yes, you are expected to believe people can die from a hoax.
A health care system for all the people by the people and supported by the people is only obtainable if you vote for Democrats.
Now if Trump and Pence were to resign the speaker would take over and Nancy Pelosi would be perfect for the job of preserving lives of America’s seniors.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
