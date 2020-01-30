Editor:
The Democrats voted to impeach the President, then waited 31 days to send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate and when questioned by the unbiased press that they had undisputed evidence that the President was guilty. They finally get their day in court that they have wanted since before the President took office (they wanted him impeached) now they want to call more witnesses.
They must have forgotten who is the majority party in the Senate. This is not any ordinary trial its and impeachment of the POTUS, they keep saying at any ordinary trial witnesses are heard from first, right, if it was a ordinary trial but it is not. Please don't put us through another three weeks of this waste of taxpayer money. Bring your undisputed evidence to the Senate court,and let the trial begin, because this reader believes the only chance you have of winning this next election is to get Donald J. Trump impeached. You had three years to prepare.Good luck.
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
