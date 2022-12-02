"Sea of hate" I am somewhat amused at the "hate" letters from Democrats at this venue. Many, just spew hatred at Donald J. Trump, and his "followers!"
Now, why is that? We are all Americans, in the same boat, looking for the same things. Is Biden delivering? What, is he "delivering"? Where is the evidence that he is doing the right thing for this country?
Rampant drugs, coming across an unsecured border, huge increase in crime across America, inflation at an exorbitant rate, human trafficking, child abuse, Illegal immigrants coming in, against all immigration laws and hundreds cannot be identified, or apprehended.
The New Green Deal is doomed to fail, because of a poorly launched effort, hardly any sensible planning. Yet, so many Democrats are hate filled, controlled by the Democrat party angst! Coming soon to a court near you...Congressional investigations into the "supposed," criminality of Biden and his family!
Hopefully an investigation into the Covid scandal, resulting in the death of "millions," of humans all over the earth. Did Biden just send "millions more taxpayer dollars to Wuhan? Why?...for more "gain of function research?" We still do not know who and what is responsible for that.
America must have answers to these questions! The Biden administration "refused" to investigate that, as they refuse to investigate "Huntergate." We all know why that wasn't done.
Hoping America, can get to some legitimate closure regarding these critical questions of political behavior, and/or criminality! America, deserves the "truth." Depending on Republican Congress!
