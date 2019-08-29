Editor:
Deputies names shouldn't be in the paper? Who is (Sheriff Bill) Prummell? Seems to me he's the president of Charlotte County.
He states the way things are going to be handled, or more likely not handled, and that's it, the end.
He's never made to give a viable explanation or give the people the true story and everyone plays right along. Including you journalists.
He rules without question and our tax money is his paycheck. Well I want answers. Prummell and Sun get with it. Rules don't apply to him do they?
I had called (the Sun) last year with a problem at my apartment complex. I spoke with an editor and I was told I couldn't be anonymous. The reporter wouldn't come out to cover the story unless I gave my name.
Prummell doesn't have to disclose the deputies names, though?
As per usual, it depends on who you are.
The people be damned. We're in control and they neither need nor have the right to know. Cattle that they are.
Now journalism, the last bastion, has succumbed. Woe to us all. We can't get straight dependable facts from any news reporting agency
Ann E. Willett
Rotonda West
