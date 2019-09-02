Editor:
Your article on the Aug. 22 front page states that the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office was only able to hit a suspect twice after expending 48 rounds at close proximity, while using at least one rifle.
This 4% hit ratio means 96% of their shots went wild in a residential area, as shown by the bullet pockmarks on the house. It also states that the rifle may or may not have been properly zeroed to ensure the rounds went where the sights indicate.
Statistics show an average 30% police hit rate when discharging a firearm. Can we improve our local constabulary's ability to handle their arms to reach that average of only 70% misses whizzing through our neighborhoods?
Maybe a return to shotguns with a 40-yard range would be a better choice than semi-automatic rifles shooting 223 rounds with a mile and a half range? Militarizing the police is a double-edged sword, isn't it?
Our sheriff then thwarts our public records law and prevents the release of the names of the deputies involved by cynically misconstruing a law that protects victims. A government employee carrying out an essential duty of his position is not a victim when he fulfills his job description.
Albert Bsales
Port Charlotte
