Editor:

How sad our society has become when a police officer, in this case Sarasota County Deputy Neil Pizzo, is put on administrative leave because he used only that force necessary to subdue and/or restrain a non-compliant, belligerent, combative and threatening subject in custody for weapons charges.

I understand that any use of force or control of person incident should be reviewed and the current climate requires that officers answer for their actions in even the slightest of encounters, but administrative leave seems a bit much. It's a sign of the times I assume. Hopefully, Sheriff Knight, unlike a few other law enforcement executives in the country, will support his deputy for taking precisely the appropriate action in dealing with a hostile subject.

Ramon L. Anderson

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments