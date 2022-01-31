After listening to President Biden 's marathon press conference I came away dismayed with the absolute pickle our country is in. It's hard to believe that after his total assurances to us of the perfect way Afghanistan was exited and in the next breath say that a minor incursion with Russia would not pose a problem it was clear.
The press briefing was such a disaster that Jen Psake and Ron Klain were sent out the next day for clarification.
Mr. President , why are you so concerned with the Crimea border but you have turned a blind eye from the flow of millions that have poured over our border?
We continue to feel the dissatisfaction with the poor leadership and President Biden thinking that going out on a road trip that it's a messaging problem is delusional. We can all see mounting pressures of the office getting under his skin with his snarky comments.
This disastrous year went downhill from the first decision in office to roll back so many regulations. Our economy was headed back before even more regulations like mask mandates held so many hostage.
Thank you Governor DeSantis, who has been the shining star for the country in his leadership with keeping our nursing homes safe, businesses open, mask mandates that allowed our economy to stay open for business. It's no wonder that so many have chosen to move to Florida and make Florida home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.