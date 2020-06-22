Editor:
I opened the paper this morning to see the yellow Florida Dashboard bar graph of new coronavirus cases. No mathematician, I found it startling to see that the number of new cases bar is as high at it has ever been, even after just a few days of it being lower.
Looking closer, it seems that the pesky yellow bar is, well, doubled in size. Continuing on, I read that Governor DeSychophantis proudly, at the same time, declared Phase 2 of reopening. Flinging open the bowling alley and bar doors he chose at this moment to make the following inspiring cautionary comment: "Go to a bar, Have a drink!"
I dug further to see what he might have to say about the nationwide movement to draw attention to racial inequities that permeate our country. (Even Covid-19 disproportionately affects our Black neighbors.) Silence. His eloquence about going to imbibe and silence about days of public unrest say all we need to know about him.
His ignorance and failure to grasp even a thread of what it means to lead, call for his removal from office. There is no excuse though we know, as he often brags, that he waits for guidance from above which he considers to be 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. In this case, maybe we are better off he remains silent. One day his children will google his name and wonder why he behaved so shamefully.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
