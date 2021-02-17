Editor:
When I was a kid, there was nothing I hated more than someone “butting the line,” jumping in front of me as I was waiting my turn for something. Of course, at that time, all I was in line for was something like an ice cream cone or a movie ticket.
Imagine my feelings now when I see Governor DeSantis has enabled 3,000 of his buddies at Kings Gate retirement community, including members of the local Republican Party executive committee, to jump ahead of more than 90,000 Charlotte County seniors waiting patiently in line for their COVID-19 vaccine. In this case, it’s quite literally their lives at stake.
I’m not a Republican, but I’d be willing to bet that the majority of those 90,000 waiting their turn for the vaccine, and the peace of mind that comes with it, are members of the GOP. I’m reasonably certain that they will be as outraged at the governor’s actions as I am. Hopefully, they’ll remember this betrayal when DeSantis next comes up for election.
Kathleen Davey
Punta Gorda
