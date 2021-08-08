The drumbeat of anti-DeSantis rhetoric by liberals' letters has begun. He must be doing a great job to warrant all their attacks. Let's get it straight. DeSantis has consistently supported programs to get Florida citizens vaccinated. DeSantis opposes forced masks for school children and leaves this decision to the parents. He also opposes "vaccine passports" but believes all adults should be vaccinated if they so choose.
We saw all this same stuff written by liberals directed against Trump for years. No matter what conservative politicians do, it is twisted and distorted to sound nefarious.
As for masks, don't believe they have any magical preventive qualities. Numerous studies have shown that masks do not effectively filter the coronavirus. To illustrate this, take the finest strainer in your kitchen and try to catch water from your faucet. Yes, the strainer will catch a few drops but most of the small molecules will pass right through. Masks behave in the same manner with the coronavirus. They do capture bacteria, parasites and some viruses within droplets, so they become very dirty quickly. Avoid people who frequently handle their masks. They are spreading diseases.
DeSantis wants you, not liberal politicians to decide where to go, what to wear and what to put into your body. The liberals support a powerful central authority telling you what you must do.
DeSantis is not a perfect politician, but he is the best governor we have had during the 30 years I have resided in Florida.
