Thank you for the Nov. 10th article explaining the state's attempt to tie tenure reviews of Florida university professors to the governor's WOKE bill. This bill is undoubtedly something most DeSantis voters support as they pat themselves on the back, satisfied they have cast their ballots for "freedom." But it is actually the governor's freedom to dictate and bully that they've assured.


