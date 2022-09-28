The Daily Sun article (9/22/2022 – page 4A) describing anti-war “illegal protests” by Russian citizens gave me courage and hope. The Russians are daring to fight back. Good for them!
On the other hand, that article reminded me that a very similar law was passed and signed, by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, and took effect on Sept. 9, 2021. The Florida law, like the Russian law criminalizes public demonstrations and states that “…those engaged in group protests will face criminal charges and penalties….”
DeSantis and Putin thinking alike? Allies? It’s scary!
Fortunately, U.S, District Judge Mark Walker found the Florida law unconstitutional saying it “amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly as well as due process protections.” Yea for America!
But governor DeSantis is not finished and in fact has just begun restricting our lives. Is he walking down the “Putin Path of Totalitarianism”? Telling us which books we can and cannot read, re-writing American history, changing the school curriculum, trying to criminalize opposing opinions, dictating when to have a family or who to marry, and becoming impervious to the plight of others.
These are scary times – and DeSantis is leading a scary crusade. I’m worried about my future, the future of my children, my grandchildren and my great grandchildren. And I’m mad as hell! Bet you are too!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.