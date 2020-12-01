Editor:
(The joke is on us.) Why is it Floridians love to vote for thieves, conmrn, or criminals?
Take Donald Trump, only president not to release his tax records. This man will face other charges besides being fitted for an orange jumpsuit. Former Gov. Rick Scott, biggest Medicare fraud in the state of Florida and than Florida votes him in as a U.S. senator.
Now we have the biggest joke of them all, Gov. Ron DeSantis. This man has a direct phone line to dictator Donald J. Trump. Little Ron has not once made a real decision on his own without the okay dokey of Trump. He also has real blood on his hands on how he has handled the virus. This is now Nov. 25 2020 Florida is well passed the 5 percent CDC requirements allowed in the state to operate at full capacity.
This man could care less about you or your family, as his is protected in the governor's mansion. Yes he and his family is well taken care of while the rest of us suffer due to his complete ignorance. The whole world knows that wearing a mask saves lives when you are out in public, but yet it's the hardest thing to do.
I pray that during the holidays, that people take it upon themselves to do the right thing and wear their mask in public. Mark my word, two weeks after Thanksgiving, this state will be so infected the hospitals won't be able to keep up. I pray for all of us, but shame on you little Ronnie.
James Freed
Port Charlotte
