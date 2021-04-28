Editor:
To my personal delight, Governor DeSantis has had the courage and common sense to enact what is now being termed, the “anti-riot” bill. This law, long overdue, is designed to protect law-abiding citizens and businesses, ensure the free flow of traffic, and ensure that violators of the law are punished. Makes sense doesn’t it.
Well, not to the “Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation”, whatever that is. It has filed suit claiming that the law violates the 1st, 8th and 14th amendments. This outrageous and frivolous lawsuit ignores that constitutional guarantees do not include the right to harass, threaten and intimidate the citizenry. There is no right to destroy property, no right to assault police officers, and no right to block roadways.
As the brain-dead among us continue to support the activities of BLM, Antifa and their radically liberal ilk, we need strong leaders like DeSantis to stand firm against this insanity. I, for one, stand with him!
Robert Russell
Englewood
