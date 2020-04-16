Editor:
As of April 1, 6,741 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Florida! To quote our governor “People should just chill out and stay around the house!”
What? What part of this pandemic do you not understand governor?
Clearwater Beach and Miami Beach were crowded with spring breakers a few weeks ago! By not closing Florida, you have told us that you do not give a damn about people‘s lives in Florida. Shame on you!
Over 2,000 healthcare workers in Florida wrote an open letter pleading with you to be more aggressive. You have a lawsuit by a Santa Rosa lawyer by not closing those beaches!
Now we have our governor saying if Trump wants a close down he will do it! It is pathetic that you cannot makeup your own mind. Maybe big business payments in your pocket made you not close our borders.
Please don’t forget this betrayal by our governor voters! DeSantis is not your friend and a responsible governor!
Karen Bourland-Whyte
North Port
