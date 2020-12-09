Editor:
Governor DeSantis is doing little to respond to the rising virus rates in Florida because he is modeling Florida's response to the "successful" efforts by countries like Sweden, Denmark, etc. He is being either dishonest or simply ignorant of the facts.
Sweden's take-no-action efforts have completely failed, and now they are facing a real surge in COVID-19 cases. Countries in which masks are mandated are doing much, much better than the U.S. and Florida in particular.
Concerning keeping schools open, while Denmark, Finland, and other countries that have successfully kept classrooms open for students, they have poured substantial funding into remaking schools physically to better respond to the virus, for testing, and tracking. DeSantis and his Republican legislators have been penny-pinching on education spending for years in Florida (perhaps the worst funding for education in the country), and DeSantis has put little if any effort into making Florida schools remain open during COVID.
At the same time, DeSantis and the Republicans in the Legislature refuse to overhaul Florida's pathetic unemployment insurance system (perhaps the worst in the U.S.). Instead, he wants the federal government to bail out the unemployed in Florida, passing the buck right down the line.
And what do we hear from the Republicans in Florida. Frankly, nothing, except whining over an election that is finished and settled. DeSantis can’t be a toady to Trump anymore, so let’s see if he can step up and be a “leader” in Florida for the next two years.
James Williams
Punta Gorda
