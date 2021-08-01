Florida Governor DeSantis has recently changed his tune and is urging people to get vaccinated. During a recent press conference, DeSantis said “these vaccines are saving lives.”
Well, good for him. At last.
One wonders. Where was our Republican governor weeks ago when experts like Dr. Fauci were begging us to socially distance and wear masks? Oh, right, I forgot. Anxious to become the next president, DeSantis was printing campaign T-shirts proudly proclaiming “don’t Fauci my Florida.” Another of the governor’s favorite slogans appears on beer koozies: “How the hell can I drink beer with a mask on?”
Early in the pandemic, at a most critical time when accurate information was essential, DeSantis fired Rebekah Jones, the architect of Florida’s nationally praised COVID-19 dashboard. By keeping us in the dark about how bad the pandemic was, DeSantis may have boosted his popularity with the ex-President and his followers, though he was killing the rest of us to do it.
Now that people are dying (again) - many of whom adhered to the Governor’s anti-science policies - he has had a change of heart.
It is important for voters to remember that President Biden and other Democrats have consistently advocated an approach to Covid 19 which is data-based and grounded in medical science. Their policies reflect a commitment to health and well-being not evidenced in the current Republican party.
Let’s not forget those facts during next year’s gubernatorial election.
