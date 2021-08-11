Ron DeSantis is employing the same defective judgment that his mentor Donald Trump used in the early months of the COVID pandemic.
His clear failure to address the seriousness of the high rate of COVID infections in Florida by withholding funding from schools that impose mask mandates on students and staff and “coining” terms like “Faucian dystopia” are stupid, childish and irresponsible for a governor to utter. Like Trump he is playing down the seriousness of the outbreak by refusing to take any common sense or pro-active measures to reduce the spread of the virus to unvaccinated Floridians where the virus is out of control.
He should stop casting derogatory comments on those who choose to wear masks and heed the guidelines from the CDC. He needs to make it unequivocally clear that unvaccinated Floridians need to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their circle of family and friends.
Like Trump, who refused to tell the people the truth about the virus early on, his words and inactions are going to come back on DeSantis with a vengeance especially if school-age kids become infected in large numbers when they return to school in the fall. Parents who failed to get their children vaccinated because they believe the virus is not real, or that getting vaccinated poses a health risk, or just because they are Republican and supporters of Trump and believe the “big lie,” will come to rue their choice when they see that their decision played a part in their children getting COVID.
