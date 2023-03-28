Editor:

Be alert to the fascist strategies Governor Ron DeSantis is exerting on the public education system - our children and grandchildren - in the state of Florida! The voucher system is a way to use taxpayer money to help the rich children attend private schools, which do not have regulations like the public schools. This takes away money from public education of all children, especially those from lower income families, to give it to families that don't even need financial help!


