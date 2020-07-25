Editor:
To be clear I am not a Republican. However now that Gov. DeSantis was elected I had to admit he was doing a very good job ……until the virus bit into Florida with vengeance.
Since then Gov. DeSantis has acted like a fool. His performances on TV have been unintelligible, frankly embarrassing. Was someone whispering in his ear from the White House? Even as Florida is in a serious situation his office passed some good legislation. So who is the real Governor? If he continues on this path of bad decisions in regards to the virus he best start to polish up his resume.
Jay Halcrow
Englewood
