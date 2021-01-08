Editor:
I’m at a loss why the Daily Sun felt compelled to support DeSantis’s criticism of the long delayed, bipartisan Covid relief bill appeasing the Republicans’ demand for less, not more, Covid relief and whose failure would mean no forthcoming aid whatsoever.
The governor claims the bill doesn’t have enough support for working folks. The Democrats agree. It’s the Republicans who quashed the substantial relief bill passed last May by the House because, for one reason, it didn’t exempt businesses from liability for failing to protect their workers from the virus and extended unemployment benefits.
Where’s his concern if federal unemployment benefits supplementing Florida’s $275-per-week benefit (among the stingiest in the nation and hardest to apply for thanks to a system he failed to overhaul) were to run out? Eliminating pork in the attached omnibus spending bill overrides the need for unemployment benefits our state refuses to increase?
Where’s his concern when working folks, many essential, contract the virus? He won’t extend Medicaid and supports abolishing the Affordable Care Act which saves millions of Americans not covered by their employers’ health insurance and millions more who find themselves unemployed and/or with pre-existing conditions.
Ron objects to gifts for the wealthy. Where was his criticism of such gifts when the Republicans pushed through the 2017 tax cuts whose long term benefits went primarily to corporations and the wealthy? As always, Republicans insist benefits trickle down, but we all know what rolls downhill is not benefits, and his criticism was full of it.
Penelope Mayer
Punta Gorda
