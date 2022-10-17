DeSantis politicized Covid, ridiculed CDC guidelines, guaranteeing Florida a record number of deaths. He has fueled contempt for LGBTQ individuals, aiming at children, especially trans children, as “unmentionable,” has threatened to deny medical transition treatment to trans kids, basically saying they don’t deserve to exist. The medical community has long recognized that lack of treatment tends to result in suicide, that the perceptions of these children are real. DeSantis declares they’re “pretending” to be something they aren’t instead of acknowledging they’re trying to be what they are. He gets points for making their lives worse. Even kids know better.
His stunt sending dozens of Texas immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard at our expense was an astonishing display of contempt for refugees who had completed a dangerous journey, thousands of miles, to find a safe place to live and work and were legally awaiting court hearings. He despises people like Martha’s Vineyard residents: WOKE people. Confused immigrants, handed maps of Massachusetts as they left the planes, had no idea where they were. Island residents rushed to greet them with support: food, clothing, phones, beds... Their kindness brought tears of gratitude to many of these desperate people who were cruelly told to expect work and housing when they arrived, while DeSantis saw only pawns for political posturing.
Are we willing to seek humanity in others less familiar to us rather than ridicule or exclude them? Or will we accept the unspoken motto of anti-WOKE demagogues: compassion equals weakness? This choice is the battle for the soul of our country.
