Daniel Webster (1782-1852) was a five-term representative, a U.S. senator, and also a U.S. secretary of state, One thing many people don't know, is that he was obviously able to see the future.
He said this when he foresaw Ron DeSantis becoming governor of Florida and also Donald Trump becoming president:
"It is hardly too strong to say that the Constitution was made to guard the people against the dangers of good intentions... there are men in all ages...who mean to govern well; but they mean to govern. They promise to be kind masters; but they mean to be masters... They think there be but little restraint upon themselves... The love of power may sink too deep in their own hearts."
DeSantis tells us that Florida is free, and yet women are not free to decide their own health care, teachers are not free to teach the history of slavery in the United States, people in general are not free to read books that he and his minions have banned, teachers are banned from talking about anything that has to do with two moms or two dads. etc. If he doesn't like a duly elected states attorney - Andrew Warren - no problem. Just fire him and replace him with another yes man.
Let's all hope he leaves office to run for president, and let's get smart again and send him home with his tail between his legs.
