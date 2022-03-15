Governor DeSantis and the Supervisor of Elections put out statements on Florida’s secure voting procedures in 2021. The system, checked before and after November voting, was found to be accurate, with no fraud. Now DeSantis wants his “voter police” to have the right to check someone’s ballot or voting record for possible fraud, without legal authority, when someone else reports there might be a problem. Doesn’t that sound like WW2 Gestapo?
DeSantis supports HB1557, so parents have input concerning their child’s education, on topics like human sexuality or race. Parents already have those rights. DeSantis knows that CRT is discussed in law classes. He’s a lawyer, went to Yale and was graduated from Harvard, wasn’t he?
DeSantis made inappropriate comments to students last week, when he told them to take off their masks. Those students had rights too. He made a comment about the French running from fighting in Ukraine, but obviously he doesn’t know the French Underground WW2 history, or the country he was talking about. DeSantis wants limits on abortion, as if women can’t make decisions about their own bodies. Because he’s a man, he knows better?
As DeSantis gets ready to run for governor, he’s making noise with “Don’t Say Gay” and “CRT.” He’ll sign the government lawsuit bill because his Republican friends want it. He’s marking his Republican territory.
But Florida can make noise too. We know what to do! Make sure you are registered to vote!
