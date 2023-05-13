Governor DeSantis must be getting a bit shell shocked from all the attacks with which he is being savaged. One of these attacks is from former President Trump.
The attack essentially says DeSantis, when a congressman, voted to raise the age for Social Security eligibility so he must be "just another politician." I take a contrary view to that of our former president. To me DeSantis, by trying to help right the troubled Social Security ship, took an unpopular stance that few politicians these days will touch. Appears to me DeSantis, was not being just another politician but rather the too rare courageous politician we need if we want Social Security to remain fiscally sound.
Another claim I frequently see is DeSantis is "anti-history" and "racist" because he has supported a law which prevents Critical Race Theory from being taught in our schools. Since CRT teaches that whites are oppressors and Blacks are the oppressed it seems obvious that this theory should not be taught to our students. It only breeds racial hatred and resentment.
One other claim is DeSantis is homophobic because he supported the "don't say gay" bill. The bill says our children in grades 1-3 (age 6-8) shall not be introduced to LGBTQ issues. I absolutely do not think my young grandchildren should be exposed to LGBTQ material. This stance is responsible and such criticism is not valid.
