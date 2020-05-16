Editor:

I have something to say. Of those of you who discount accomplishments on a resume for your elected officials I wish you luck. Governor De Santis certainly has the intelligence and experience to govern Florida. Check his background. A novel idea.

A Yale University with a BA, a Harvard graduate with JD. Served in the military as a attorney in U.S. Navy. Elected to a House seat in Congress before running for governor in Florida in 2018.

President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis have a mutual respect for one another. Their ideology remains intact.

Bonita Smith

Punta Gorda

