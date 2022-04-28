I am just another senior Florida resident, living out the last of his life in our beautiful state. A long-time subscriber of your publication and follower of your Viewpoint section.
I have never before written to any publication, but I felt the need to express my feelings regarding the governor of our state. While I don't expect this piece to ever be printed, I felt compelled to express my right to free speech. I know your publication has certain limits regarding what it will print.
I cannot be the only person with these feelings of revulsion over this governor's actions. From taking away women's rights, to wanting to create his own private army, trying to limit who can vote and creating districts to insure his party's control. He has set back the LGBTQ community while doing his best to stop immigrants from prospering in our state.
Now trying to decide what books kids can read. History teaches us that most dictators started by taking small steps to take away individual and group rights. When most realized what had happened it was too late to stop the carnage.
The actions of "Adolph" DeSantis and his Tallahassee Gestapo are reminiscent of past dictatorial atrocities. Party affiliation aside everyone must see the comparisons between his activities and those of past dictators. What group will he be coming after next? What group will he be coming after next? Will it be my people or your people? There might not be many people left except his people.
