Editor:
Governor DeSantis has made clear what his number one priority is for the coming legislative session and it’s a doozy. He wants a bill to punish Amazon, Apple, Facebook Google and Twitter for what he claims is discrimination against conservatives. This is wrong on so many levels.
First of all, the legislation is a solution in search of a problem. According to a study by researchers at New York University, no anti-conservative bias exists. Quoting from that study, “The claim of anti-conservative animus is itself a form of disinformation: a falsehood with no reliable evidence to support it.”
Of course, with a pandemic raging and the economic havoc it has wrought on our neighbors struggling to make ends meet, one has to wonder why the governor doesn’t have any legislation that he considers a higher priority.
Finally, if DeSantis truly has it out for large profitable international corporations like Apple, Google and Amazon, perhaps he might consider removing the generous provisions of the state’s corporate income tax code that allow these companies to pay a pittance in support of Florida’s families, communities and economy.
With strong support from leaders in Florida’s House and Senate, this legislation is likely to move quickly toward passage. Just another example of the perverse priorities of Florida politics. Hopefully, Democrats in the Legislature’s minorities will be able to steer legislative action to measures that will benefit the majority of Floridians rather than appeal to the irrational fears of a few.
Mady Byrne Pennisi
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.