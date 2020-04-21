Editor:
I have lost all faith in Governor DeSantis at this point. I have been following his news conferences since Covid-19 started. I am under the impression that this man cannot make a decision.
First, he refused to implement shelter in place order. He said that it wouldn’t be fair to the 16 other counties that did not have any Covid-19. What about the other 51 counties that did?
Second, After letting the college students party for two weeks, he comes on the networks and said, “parties over.” He was proud as a peacock on ordering that. Third, he refuse to stop flights from coming in from New York and New Jersey. Only setting up check points after these people were already streaming into the state.
Fourth, The other day on a news conference he was shown to be wearing one hand in a blue glove and the other bare. What was he trying to convene to the public? Fifth, he goes on and tells the people of Florida that we should start to wear face masks. Good luck finding them after three months of the virus running ramped. We may be short on ventilators but we are really lacking any leadership from this man.
He truly is a buffoon. An empty shirt for sure.
Scott C. Sorenson
North Port
