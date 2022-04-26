Is it just me, or does it seem that our governor and the Republican Legislature appear to care only about squelching, squashing or punishing anyone that might have a differing opinion from them?
It seems that even speaking or questioning might cause the governor to eject you from a public forum with him. Whether it is voting rights, human sexuality matters, wokeness (whatever that is), women's reproductive desires, redistricting to suit his desires or critical race theory (non-existent in or public schools), if he positions himself for or against it, and you disagree with him... you are obviously wrong while he is obviously right! Whatever happened to the concept of chief executive trying to bring us together by listening, considering all points of view and showing a desire to hear all stakeholders (whether they be Republican, Democrat or Independent) then trying to find middle ground?
He seems more than willing to keep us apart and angry. Now we are in special session to try to hammer Disney for speaking against his "Don't Say Gay" legislation and the homeowners insurance skyrocketing rates takes a backseat to the Disney matter. I don't know what part of our state largesse benefits us all because of Disney tourism but I'd guess it is significant. I've voted on both sides of the aisle depending on how well defined and cogent the defenders are but Mr. DeSantis is making it very, very difficult to earn any support from this voter. Think Floridians!
