Editor:
Contrary to your opinion column, Governor DeSantis has nothing to “crow” about.
His most important job is protecting the citizens of Florida, and with over 31,600 dead and rising, and approaching 2 million positive cases counted, many with continuing health issues, the “long haulers," he has failed miserably. These are 31,600-plus loved ones, parents, friends, sisters, brothers, grandparents, family.
Mask wearing is proven to be a major factor in stopping the spread. Instead of a life-saving mask mandate DeSantis put his political ambitions ahead of lives, and even removed individual counties' best defense at protecting their own. Mask wearing might be unpopular, but it works, and DeSantis’ strategy of pretending the virus is under control, while prioritizing the wealthy for protection, is nothing to “crow” about.
Sarah Hollenhorst
Arcadia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.