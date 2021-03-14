Editor:

Contrary to your opinion column, Governor DeSantis has nothing to “crow” about.

His most important job is protecting the citizens of Florida, and with over 31,600 dead and rising, and approaching 2 million positive cases counted, many with continuing health issues, the “long haulers," he has failed miserably. These are 31,600-plus loved ones, parents, friends, sisters, brothers, grandparents, family.

Mask wearing is proven to be a major factor in stopping the spread. Instead of a life-saving mask mandate DeSantis put his political ambitions ahead of lives, and even removed individual counties' best defense at protecting their own. Mask wearing might be unpopular, but it works, and DeSantis’ strategy of pretending the virus is under control, while prioritizing the wealthy for protection, is nothing to “crow” about.

Sarah Hollenhorst

Arcadia

