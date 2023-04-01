I find it ironic that just because people are critical of Desantis that the solution is for us to move back to our blue liberal states. The same blue liberal states that dictator Desantis fled to for his higher education. I guess Florida universities weren't good enough for him. One thing he learned is how to distort the truth and control the minds of his minions.
The Republican play book is fear and ignorance. All of a sudden we should be afraid of the word woke. My understanding of the word is to be socially aware and conscious of injustices, sounds like something we all need to be involved in. Another word DeSantis likes to use is indoctrination. The definition of this would be something like banning books, politicizing school boards and a hostile takeover of a college that doesn't suit his liking. Sound familiar? That my friends is indoctrination.
Then there's the word entitlements that the Republicans like to throw around. When they talk about entitlements they don't mean their free gym membership, healthcare or perks they get from lobbyists. It's your social security and Medicare that you've worked your whole life for.
How nice that Rep. Greg Steube was able to take months off paid from falling out of a tree. Most Floridians would have been fired with right to work law.
One last note for all you adolescents that like spouting let's go Brandon. Remember one thing Brandon beat Karen so get over it. Lock him up!
