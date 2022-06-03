Don't be misled that the DeSantis “don't say gay” bill is protecting parents' rights. You can't really believe that K thru third grade children are getting lessons about any kind of sexuality.
However, by labeling anything relating to LGBTQ individuals as out of bounds, he is guaranteeing any questions (that will inevitably come up) such as a student with same-sex parents, or celebrity same-sex couples, will teach children there is something so “bad” about this that it can't be mentioned, that these people are something to fear and avoid. He is taking a cohort of students in elementary school, teaching them that there is something “bad” about LGBTQ people, knowingly creating a new generation of bullies and victims.
Any teacher could provide a simple answer to such questions without the fear-inducing stigmatizing refusal to talk about it and without mentioning sexuality but the bill is so vague that to respond to any such innocent questions can lead to accusations of breaking the law. Nurturing outrage against fake cultural issues is the primary GOP strategy to power and DeSantis is a pro. All his moves come from every dictator's playbook.
DeSantis isn't stupid. He just doesn't care about the consequences of this bill. He knows well, with his Yale and Harvard Law education, what these consequences will be. He just needs to keep people mad enough over fake issues to get himself elected president and any harm to children (and our democracy) is simply collateral damage.
