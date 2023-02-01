I find it incredible that the leader of our state who touts his Christian values has so much hate in his heart. You would think that with three young children he would set a better example.
When he says that Florida is a free state it's strange how it is only for his white Christian base. This is just a way to gaslight his followers. Watch what he says and then does. When he tells you the left is indoctrinating your kids, look who is banning books and telling you what you can and can't study.
When he calls us a free state but excludes the gay and black communities who he sees as less than human who is doing the indoctrinating? He tells you he believes in free speech but you can't protest at the state house. He believes that women don't have the right to make decisions in regard to their own healthcare.
So when DeSantis tells how free you are read between the lines. You're only entitled to freedom as long as you march behind his dangerous agenda.
We on the left define freedom as the right to learn without obstruction and political interference, that women can decide what's right for their own bodies and that people should b allowed to love who they want. So as angry Ron continues to gaslight Floridians I ask if you are truly a Christian please be kind to all people there's too much hate in this world.
