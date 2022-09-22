The war in the Ukraine will continue as long as America is willing to pay for it. This conflict is pushing Europe into recession, threatens mass starvation in Africa and tests the mental and emotional limits of Putin. The issue of war and peace is too grave of a matter to be left to politicians and generals. We should have an election, a national plebiscite whereby the people will decide whether this war of choice should be ended.
The IRS should only be able to audit last year's taxes. To audit back seven years with interest and penalties will destroy some people's lives none of whom will be rich Democrats. Better yet let's go to a flat income tax of 15%, balance the budget and let the pieces fall where they will.
In a recent letter the writer wrote Governor DeSantis is an intimidating person and I suppose for a white, liberal Democrat he most surely is. The Governor is common sense smart, well educated, courageous and is honest as the day is long all of which are irrelevent to Democratic idealogy. The Governor is not afraid to veto the Legislature on environmental issues like solar energy.
A prosperous Florida is one that stresses economic opportunity for all and sees government not as the first recourse but as the last resort. In placing his trust in people's judgement rather that in government Ron DeSantis is the real, true Democrat.
