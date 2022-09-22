Editor:

The war in the Ukraine will continue as long as America is willing to pay for it. This conflict is pushing Europe into recession, threatens mass starvation in Africa and tests the mental and emotional limits of Putin. The issue of war and peace is too grave of a matter to be left to politicians and generals. We should have an election, a national plebiscite whereby the people will decide whether this war of choice should be ended.

