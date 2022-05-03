Whether you support all, some, or none, of the policies of Governor Ron DeSantis, we should be alarmed by his tactics and dangerous rhetoric. His moves are authoritarian, culturally divisive, and unconstitutional, as evidenced by the flurry of court cases that follow his party’s out-of-bounds lawmaking.
The strategies employed by DeSantis are dangerous for democracy and costly for Florida taxpayers. He is calling a special legislative session because he wasn’t satisfied the congressional districting his own party developed was sufficiently gerrymandered. He punishes Disney, not for breaking any laws, but for simply having the audacity to disagree with him.
His puppet Legislature frittered time away on non-issues while limiting free speech during the regular session. DeSantis is now calling for another special session to deal with property insurance, an issue which should have been a top priority in the regular session. Special sessions and court cases cost taxpayers millions of dollars. I resent my tax dollars going to defend laws that are recognizably unconstitutional while the Legislature wastes time on frivolous pandering.
In his quest for the presidency, DeSantis is audacious enough to keep his name in the headlines. That is truly frightening as the AP stated in a recent article, DeSantis “is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals that virtually nothing is off limits as he plots his political future.”
That sounds more like Putin than a president of the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.