Whether you support all, some, or none, of the policies of Governor Ron DeSantis, we should be alarmed by his tactics and dangerous rhetoric. His moves are authoritarian, culturally divisive, and unconstitutional, as evidenced by the flurry of court cases that follow his party’s out-of-bounds lawmaking.

The strategies employed by DeSantis are dangerous for democracy and costly for Florida taxpayers. He is calling a special legislative session because he wasn’t satisfied the congressional districting his own party developed was sufficiently gerrymandered. He punishes Disney, not for breaking any laws, but for simply having the audacity to disagree with him.

His puppet Legislature frittered time away on non-issues while limiting free speech during the regular session. DeSantis is now calling for another special session to deal with property insurance, an issue which should have been a top priority in the regular session. Special sessions and court cases cost taxpayers millions of dollars. I resent my tax dollars going to defend laws that are recognizably unconstitutional while the Legislature wastes time on frivolous pandering.

In his quest for the presidency, DeSantis is audacious enough to keep his name in the headlines. That is truly frightening as the AP stated in a recent article, DeSantis “is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals that virtually nothing is off limits as he plots his political future.”

That sounds more like Putin than a president of the U.S.

