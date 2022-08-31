Five-foot-9-inch Governor DeSantis referred to 5-foot, 7-inch Dr. Fauci as an “Elf“ and suggested we chuck him over the Potomac River. This was in response to 81-year-old Dr. Fauci's announced retirement. Another example is Gov. DeSantis bullying a group of teenagers wearing COVID masks. He appeared threatened by their presence because it contradicted with his anti-COVID stance.
Governor DeSantis credentials: College degree from both Harvard and Yale; military service with the Marines and the Navy including JAG service. He is an expert in trial law, including written and oral communication. His military training includes martial arts and expert marksmanship. He is an intimidating person. His has superb leadership qualifications.
These two examples may be excused as a gaff, meaning he didn’t want to intimidate teenagers or suggest that we throw an old man. Ron DeSantis says what he means and means what he says. The MAGA acolytes have redefined political communications where the message is less about substance and more on threatening dialogue.
Clearly his plan is to build on MAGA. Call it MAGA II. Unlike ex-president Trump Governor DeSantis is much smarter and an expert politician. It appears Americans don’t require Ivy League litigants which makes me think our government will be less about We the People and a more oligopolistic. Now I understand why so many Americans are loading up weapons. What side are you on?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.