Editor:

Five-foot-9-inch Governor DeSantis referred to 5-foot, 7-inch Dr. Fauci as an “Elf“ and suggested we chuck him over the Potomac River. This was in response to 81-year-old Dr. Fauci's announced retirement. Another example is Gov. DeSantis bullying a group of teenagers wearing COVID masks. He appeared threatened by their presence because it contradicted with his anti-COVID stance.

