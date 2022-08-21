Governor DeSantis accuses opponents of indoctrinating Florida school children with liberal ideas. But who’s really trying to take over public education? Education’s goal is to graduate capable, objective thinkers who contribute to the work force and apply problem-solving skills necessary for a vital democracy and economically healthy nation.
Those skills develop through in-depth studies of facts, analysis, and varying points of view. Educational settings need a free marketplace of ideas to promote sound reasoning. Professional educators are trained and experienced subject matter experts and teach with age appropriateness, diversity, and local needs in mind. Local school boards provide support and oversight.
It’s DeSantis who bans books, censors educators, and prescribes curriculums that support only his beliefs, punishing local districts who dare to differ with him. It’s DeSantis who wants to “survey” the personal political views of college educators and students. Why? He’s already scaring away many of the best and brightest of our teachers by threatening them with lawsuits and stripping away their professional judgment and freedom of speech.
What’s next? Will educators need to swear allegiance to DeSantis as Hitler and Mussolini required for fascism? Will school board elections become partisan races, so he can make sure candidates do his bidding? If not, DeSantis can just “suspend” the board members, regardless of local elections.
Who’s doing the indoctrinating? The answer is clear. In November we need to choose a governor and lawmakers who support local districts and the freedom for teachers to teach and students to learn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.