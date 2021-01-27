Editor:
Gov. DeSantis’ decision to restrict “snowbirds” from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is so unfair to us snowbirds. My husband who is 78 years old and me, an 81-year-old female with heart and lung disease have attempted to secure an appointment every time they were available. Trying to obtain an appointment has been a mad rush to dial or log on with thousands of other people at the same time only to be rejected within a couple of minutes that slots have all been taken. Now the hammer has been slammed on us with new requirements that many true snowbirds cannot provide.
We have been coming to Florida for the past 11 years living in a rental condo here in Port Charlotte for 31/2 months each year. Your decision to now restricts us from receiving the vaccine is really unfair. Throughout the years we have purchased automobiles here, helped the local economy by eating out most of the time at your local restaurants, buying gas, golfing at your local golf courses two times a week for me and my husband. We also spend lots of money shopping at your local stores.
We have our doctors here, lab departments, banks, hospitals, etc. We are not here to only get the shot but here yearly for the weather, socializing with many of our local resident friends and being near our family who reside in Florida.
Should we have to resort to driving back to Kentucky to get our shot we may not decide to return to Florida in the future. I know most snowbirds are really upset with your decision.
Shirley Sipe Caudill
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.