Gov. DeSantis, attempts to appear as a defender of freedom, but is a despotic hypocrite passing laws that censor the citizens of Florida. He has limited our rights to make locally based decisions; squelched voting rights for qualifying felons and made it harder for Florida voters to add and pass amendments on the ballot.
His HB 1 declares open season on protesters by reducing penalties for hitting one with a vehicle while he attempts to punish school districts for their efforts to protect student health through mask mandates. He worked against public education under the false banner,”freedom of choice," but has denied students the opportunity to study the factual history of Juneteenth.
DeSantis suppressed COVID statistics and applied police state tactics against the whistleblower while touting freedom from mask wearing. He has denied LGBTQ legislation and gun control measures but has established a Pulse Memorial Day. He has received kudos for environmental spending but has not addressed Florida’s reliance on fossil fuels.
The cruise ship debacle exemplifies his contradictory political maneuvering. Each decision is calculated to cynically garner national attention on his chosen network, Fox, as he cherry-picks ways to suppress and micromanage Floridians.
