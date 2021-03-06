Editor:
I am proud of Governor DeSantis. Our schools and businesses are open.
The economy is better than many other places. People are leaving their states to come to Florida (which has its pros and cons). He is doing his best to see that the most vulnerable and those who want the vaccine get it ASAP. It's easy to be an armchair quarterback.
Thank you Governor DeSantis!
Annette Massey
Port Charlotte
