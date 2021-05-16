Editor:
Your recent Another View from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel would, I think, be more properly titled “Same View: Please Don't Notice.” The only surprise in the piece is that you took the trouble to outsource your anti-DeSantis diatribe. Must be running out of ideas internally?
So if I understand this piece correctly, we have a strong governor who has run the state into the ground so badly that we have attracted enough people from the former “centers” of the Northeast to gain at least one Congressional seat. Mmmmm. A governor who listens to his constituents rather than his critics (et tu, Sun?), makes decisions and acts on them. Mmmm.
A governor who treats his constituents as his bosses rather than his subjects. Who declared that he would not receive the vaccine on a priority basis simply because he is an elected official. Mmmmm. A governor who does not believe that “Shut up sheep, and obey!” is the way to begin or end a speech or other communication. Mmmm. Definitely have to do something about this man. I suggest a landslide re-election.
Mark Surrusco
Punta Gorda
