I have seen many letters of late telling us how bad Governor DeSantis is. They call him a bully, a dictator and say he has no right to tell a woman what she can do with her body. I guess those who criticize are spoiled with a president that is not a bully, preferring weak leadership instead of strong leadership.
Our governor demonstrates strength and is doing so many good things for the state, promoting red tide research, saving manatees, taking on the home owner insurance issue, abortion control and many other things. Regarding the abortion issue, I know it is a touchy subject, but why should anyone have the right to kill a helpless human? Science shows a fetus is alive, has a heartbeat. I think there can be exceptions for rape, but I googled the issue and found that rape and incest is 1% of abortions. Here is a quote from USA Today May 24, 2019 article:
“Just 1% of women obtain an abortion because they became pregnant through rape, and less than 0.5% do so because of incest, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Yet the battle over exceptions for both has garnered outsized attention in the national abortion debate.”
In conclusion, since when does a bully have consideration for innocent life or shows a desire to protect our wildlife and environment? If he is so bad a governor, how come so many people are moving to our state? Our country and state needs strong leadership now more than ever!
