Editor:
I’ve been unable to obtain COVID 19 vaccination appointments for myself and my husband through state and county registrations, and Publix website. We both 75-plus and have underlying health issues that make us high priorities.
In The Daily Sun on 2/19/2021, in response to questions regarding the criteria used for distributing vaccines, Gov. DeSantis is quoted saying "It was a choice about where is there a high concentration of seniors. It wasn't choosing one zip code over another." I beg to differ with his analogy. Sumter County has 57.6%, the highest percent of residents 65-plus. Charlotte County is second with 40.2% of citizens 65-plus. (Percentages from indexmundi,com)
As of 2/20/21, the Florida Department of Health website reports Sumter with 34,873 vaccinated residents, and Charlotte with 27,692 vaccinated. According to the Florida-demographics website, Sumter’s population is 125,044, and Charlotte’s population is 181,067,
Therefore, Sumter has 56,023 fewer residents but received 7,181 more vaccines than Charlotte.
If Charlotte had received those additional vaccines, the percentage vaccinated would raise to only 19%. And if Sumter had received 7,181 fewer vaccines, the percentage would still be higher at 22%.
Therefore, The Governor should allot thousands more vaccines to Charlotte than the currently allotted number for a more equitable distribution.
The logistics for state-wide COVID 19 vaccinations distribution are daunting; however, that's state government's job.
Donna Krabbe
Rotonda West
