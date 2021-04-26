Editor:
I believe Gov. DeSantis is a racist!
Before DeSantis signed the anti-riot bill, Polk County Sherrif Grady Judd said "if you move to Florida from up north do not vote the stupid way you did up north. We are a special place and there are millions of people who like to come here. Quite frankly we like to have them here. So we only want to share one thing with you as you move in hundreds a day. Welcome to Florida. But don’t vote and vote the stupid way you did up north or you will get what they got!" This prompted applause from a group of law officers, lawmakers, and state officials gathered for the anti-riot bill. Again this was before DeSantis signed the bill!
Nikki Freed, a potential challenger to DeSantis in 2022 said "this message spreads the idea that if you disagree with the DeSantis that you will be silenced."
DeSantis mentioned the Derek Chauvin trial but no mention of the D.C. riots! I believe that the people DeSantis wants to hurt are the people who most need his help! I believe DeSantis is a racist!
Karen Bourland/Whyte
North Port
