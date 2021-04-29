Editor:
Governor Ron DeSantis just signed legislation that is going to raise taxes on you and me. Even worse, he did so solely to reduce corporate taxes. Just one more example of the perverted priorities of Florida politics.
That’s right, the next time you purchase something from Amazon marketplace vendors, on eBay, or from other internet vendors, you’ll be paying sales tax. Will the additional state revenue be invested in education, much needed infrastructure improvements, or our environment? Nope, it will go first to decrease corporate unemployment tax contributions and then to reduce corporate rental taxes. This is a direct shift of money from the pockets of Florida families struggling to get by into the coffers of large, profitable corporations.
Is it any wonder that DeSantis signed this into law in the dead of night? Perhaps he was hoping that you wouldn’t notice. But you’re smarter than that. The next time you find yourself paying more out of pocket on needed purchases, remember that it was our governor and our Republican legislators who increased your taxes.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.