Disney World, the largest employer and taxpayer in Florida opened in 1971. Seven years later, Ron DeSantis was born.
In an act of pure retribution, the governor revoked Disney’s special status created in 1967. The Reedy Creek Improvement District gave Disney special privileges within Orlando to fast-track things like castles and towers for which permitting regulations don’t exist. Disney needed special concessions. Florida needed Disney.
Disney put Orlando on the map. But now that Florida has matured, and DeSantis has failed to do the same, his Trumpian tantrum over the recent “Don’t Say Gay” law, which Disney mildly objected to, is reason to retaliate. But this was also a smoke screen behind which he extended a legislative session to redistrict all of Florida, severely hindering Democrats and in particular, Black votes.
This points to DeSantis’s role model, Donald and his presidency of revenge. It appears that Ron wants to live in the White House as well, so he’s playing to a base that becomes so frenzied by Fox hosts that he’s developed a cult of his own.
If DeSantis plans to “make Florida great again,” damaging taxpayers and homeowners within Orange County, we’ll wind up living in DeSantis World after he moves on. And if the radical right wants to boycott, the rest of us will enjoy reduced crowds. But I recently ran into the Sarah Huckabee clan there. Republicans have children too.
And DeSantis has three children whose names all start with “M” like the famous mouse. “Why is Daddy hurting Mickey?"
