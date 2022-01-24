Governor DeSantis plans to “white wash” history. The Florida Senate Bill 148, the Individual Freedom Bill approved by the Senate committee, to shield people from feeling “discomfort” or “guilt” over historic actions by their race, nationality or gender, is nothing more than an attempt to rewrite history.
White people did buy, sell and keep Black people as slaves in the United States until 1866. Under Reconstruction, white people did make every attempt to take away the rights, land and livelihood of those recently emancipated Blacks. White people decimated Native American populations, moving them onto reservations. As early as 1870, white men aggressively fought against women’s attempts to get the vote, until finally, in 1920, the 19th Amendment was passed.
In the 1940’s, White Christians in Germany, murdered seven million Jews and gypsies. These are facts. The bill just approved by the Senate Education committee is an attempt to banish facts from our educational system and from our consciousness. The Republicans in our Legislature want to pass legislation which rewrites history by denying , hiding and circumventing the truth, thus deceiving both ourselves, and generations to come.
Does this bill reflect who we are as Americans? This is a racist bill, meant to divide the country, promote Governor DeSantis’ political agenda and “white wash” history.
