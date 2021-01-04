Editor:

Gov. DeSantis breaks with CDC advice by mandating that first responders and essential workers, such as firefighters, police officers and teachers, receive the vaccination against coronavirus after individuals 65-years-old and above.

DeSantis makes the wrong decision again by prioritizing those 65-and-older to get the vaccine ahead of first responders and essential workers who need to be out in the public to do their job. As a retired individual over 65, I can stay at home and have food delivered or wear a mask if I need to go to the store, keeping my risk to a minimum. Is the reason for his latest faux pas to garner these elderly individuals’ votes?

As far as I’m concerned, it’s too late for that because he’s made one mistake after another by endangering the lives of Floridians in his mishandling of Covid-19.

Laraine Bortner

Venice

